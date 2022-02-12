- India faces 'significant challenges', especially from China: White House
- Top headlines: LIC IPO, BSE500 headline P/E falls, Tata Steel's NINL bid
- 1,425 PG medical seats remained vacant last academic year: Govt
- Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical functioning from March 2
- India should become the fashion capital of the world: Piyush Goyal
- Generate Ayushman Bharat Health Account number using Aarogya Setu app
- Jaishankar meets US counterpart Blinken in Aus; reviews bilateral ties
- TRAI starts consultation on ways to promote telecom equipment manufacturing
- Govt is aware of possible risks associated with online games: MoS IT
- Over 36,000 students taking part in Fit India Quiz: Sports Ministry
Latest news LIVE: Polling underway in 4 Bengal municipal corporations
Polling is underway in West Bengal's Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Chandernagore Municipal Corporation, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation and Asansol Municipal Corporation
Coronavirus | West Bengal | Assembly elections
A healthcare worker testing for Covid-19 collects the swab sample of a child in Gurugram, Haryana, January 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)
India reported a total of 58,077 new coronavirus cases on Friday. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases declined to 6,97,802.
While the daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.89 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 5.76 per cent, according to the ministry.
Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava on Thursday hailed the 96 per cent nationwide Covid-19 vaccination coverage of the first dose and said that India is heading towards becoming a vaccine super-power.
Meanwhile, polling is underway in West Bengal's Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Chandernagore Municipal Corporation, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation and Asansol Municipal Corporation.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda will hold four election rallies in Punjab today.
