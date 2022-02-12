JUST IN
Latest news LIVE: Polling underway in 4 Bengal municipal corporations

Polling is underway in West Bengal's Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Chandernagore Municipal Corporation, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation and Asansol Municipal Corporation

New Delhi 

A healthcare worker testing for Covid-19 collects the swab sample of a child in Gurugram, Haryana, January 29, 2022. (PTI Photo)
India reported a total of 58,077 new coronavirus cases on Friday. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases declined to 6,97,802.
While the daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.89 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 5.76 per cent, according to the ministry.

Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava on Thursday hailed the 96 per cent nationwide Covid-19 vaccination coverage of the first dose and said that India is heading towards becoming a vaccine super-power.

Meanwhile, polling is underway in West Bengal's Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Chandernagore Municipal Corporation, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation and Asansol Municipal Corporation.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda will hold four election rallies in Punjab today.

