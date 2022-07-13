JUST IN
Latest news LIVE: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa lands in Maldives

From the crisis in Sri Lanka to coronavirus cases, presidential elections, and more, catch all the latest developments from across the globe here

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is due to offer his resignation on Wednesday, has landed in the Maldivian capital of Mal, sources here said this morning. Quoting Maldivian sources, they said he was received by a Maldivian government representation at the Velana airport last night. Earlier on Monday night, Rajapaksa and his brother Basil, also Sri Lanka's former finance minister, were turned back at the Colombo airport as they attempted to leave the country amid mounting anger against the powerful family for mishandling the worst economic crisis.

Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha is slated to arrive here on Wednesday to seek support from MLAs and MPs of opposition parties in Assam for the July 18 polls, state Congress President Bhupen Bora said here. NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu will visit Jaipur on Wednesday to seek support from legislators for the July 18 presidential polls. Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria, said on Tuesday that Murmu will reach the Jaipur airport at 9.15 am to meet BJP MPs and MLAs at a hotel here. He said all BJP legislators have been requested to reach the hotel at 10 am.

First Published: Wed, July 13 2022. 06:52 IST

