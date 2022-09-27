Latest news LIVE: In a first, SC to livestream three hearings today

In a first, the will start live streaming hearings of all constitution bench cases from Tuesday. The apex court will live stream three of its Constitution benches today, on the on the official platform, webcast.gov.in/scindia. Last week, a full court comprising all judges of the apex court discussed the same and agreed on live-streaming the proceedings. The SC judges came to this decision by a judgment in September 2018, in which the apex court declared a live telecast of court proceedings part of the right to access justice under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Prime Minister on Tuesday arrived in Tokyo to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister of who was attacked on July 8 in the city of Nara during a campaign speech and died later that day. Abe was shot at about 11:30 am local time in Nara on July 8, east of Osaka, as he gave an election campaign speech on the street. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Arrived in Tokyo," as he reached the country to pay tributes to the late prime minister.

Twitter told the Karnataka High Court on Monday that the Centre had not just asked the microblogging platform to remove tweets but was asking them to block accounts altogether during the farmers’ protests in 2021. Senior Advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for Twitter, asked the court, “If newspapers and media organisations could report on the farmers’ protests, why can’t Twitter accounts do the same?”