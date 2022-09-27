Latest news LIVE: In a first, SC to livestream three hearings today
The Supreme Court will start live streaming hearings of all constitution bench cases from
Topics Today News | Supreme Court | Narendra Modi
BS Web Team |
New Delhi
Last Updated at September 27, 2022 07:14 IST
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
In a first, the Supreme Court will start live streaming hearings of all constitution bench cases from Tuesday. The apex court will live stream three of its Constitution benches today, on the on the official platform, webcast.gov.in/scindia. Last week, a full court comprising all judges of the apex court discussed the same and agreed on live-streaming the proceedings. The SC judges came to this decision by a judgment in September 2018, in which the apex court declared a live telecast of court proceedings part of the right to access justice under Article 21 of the Constitution.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Tokyo to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe who was attacked on July 8 in the city of Nara during a campaign speech and died later that day. Abe was shot at about 11:30 am local time in Nara on July 8, east of Osaka, as he gave an election campaign speech on the street. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Arrived in Tokyo," as he reached the country to pay tributes to the late prime minister.
Twitter told the Karnataka High Court on Monday that the Centre had not just asked the microblogging platform to remove tweets but was asking them to block accounts altogether during the farmers’ protests in 2021. Senior Advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for Twitter, asked the court, “If newspapers and media organisations could report on the farmers’ protests, why can’t Twitter accounts do the same?”
The sources in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that PFI had allegedly received huge fund through Hawala from its UAE and Gulf countries-based members. The sources said that NRIs' accounts were being used by the PFI members to send fund from Gulf countries. After receiving the fund, the member would transfer it to other account from where they would withdraw it.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh