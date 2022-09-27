JUST IN

1,898 tribal women from Jharkhand offered jobs to mark PM Modi's birthday
Latest news LIVE: In a first, SC to livestream three hearings today
Voting for gram panchayats rescheduled from Oct 13 to 16 in Maharashtra
Mumbai Crime Branch arrests Dawood Ibrahim's aide Riyaz Bhati for extortion
Remove all business activities within 500 metres of Taj Mahal: SC
Night safari in fashion around the world: Himanta on Kaziranga row
Ramlila celebrations: Traffic movement to be affected in parts of Delhi
PFI has strong roots in Gulf, money was sent to India via Hawala: NIA
How many mobile SIMs are linked with your Aadhaar: Check details here
PM Modi leaves for Tokyo to attend Shinzo Abe's funeral on Tuesday
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest news LIVE: In a first, SC to livestream three hearings today

The Supreme Court will start live streaming hearings of all constitution bench cases from

Topics
Today News | Supreme Court | Narendra Modi

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
In a first, the Supreme Court will start live streaming hearings of all constitution bench cases from Tuesday. The apex court will live stream three of its Constitution benches today, on the on the official platform, webcast.gov.in/scindia. Last week, a full court comprising all judges of the apex court discussed the same and agreed on live-streaming the proceedings. The SC judges came to this decision by a judgment in September 2018, in which the apex court declared a live telecast of court proceedings part of the right to access justice under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Tokyo to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe who was attacked on July 8 in the city of Nara during a campaign speech and died later that day. Abe was shot at about 11:30 am local time in Nara on July 8, east of Osaka, as he gave an election campaign speech on the street. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Arrived in Tokyo," as he reached the country to pay tributes to the late prime minister.

Twitter told the Karnataka High Court on Monday that the Centre had not just asked the microblogging platform to remove tweets but was asking them to block accounts altogether during the farmers’ protests in 2021. Senior Advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for Twitter, asked the court, “If newspapers and media organisations could report on the farmers’ protests, why can’t Twitter accounts do the same?”

The sources in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that PFI had allegedly received huge fund through Hawala from its UAE and Gulf countries-based members. The sources said that NRIs' accounts were being used by the PFI members to send fund from Gulf countries. After receiving the fund, the member would transfer it to other account from where they would withdraw it.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Today News

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 07:07 IST