Latest news LIVE: Twitter pauses official labels on select accounts

'One nation, one election' is for legislature to decide: CEC Rajiv Kumar
Highlighting that 'One Nation, One Election' is for the legislature to decide, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday noted that the commission can handle the decision administratively.
"This definitely involves a whole lot of logistics, a Whole lot of disruption, but this is in the legislative regime ...so this is for the legislature to decide," Kumar said.
Twitter pauses 'official' labels on accounts, impersonation still underway
Twitter on Thursday announced that it is not putting the "Official" label on the accounts, even though it is still going after impersonation and deception.
A tweet from the 'Twitter Support' account read, "We're not currently putting an "Official" label on accounts but we are aggressively going after impersonation and deception."
US president Biden hails Democrats' 'strong night,' acknowledges concerns
President Joe Biden claimed vindication the day after the midterm elections, saying Democrats had a strong night and he planned to change nothing about his approach despite facing the likelihood of divided government in the nation's capital.
I'm prepared to work with my Republican colleagues, Biden said during a post-election news conference Wednesday. The American people have made clear they expect Republicans to work with me as well.
First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:27 IST
