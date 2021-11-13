JUST IN
LIVE updates: Prez to give away Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards today

LIVE: Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award will be given to 12 sportspersons including Neeraj Chopra. Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

Dhyan Chand Bharat Ratna | National Sports awards | National Sports Day

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Ram Nath Kovind will give away the National Sports Awards 2021 today at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will be visiting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's Lok Sabha constituency Azamgarh today, on a day the opposition leader will be in Gorakhpur, the UP chief minister's home turf. Akhilesh Yadav will start third leg of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" from Gorakhpur.

The Higher Education Council of the Karnataka government in collaboration with the UK-based International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) will jointly host the state's first National Education Policy (NEP) Conclave 2021 from today.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

