Latest news LIVE updates: Banks to go on strike today; services to be hit

The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, has called for a two-day nationwide strike starting today against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and retrograde banking reforms. Over 1 million bank employees and officers will participate in the strike. All nine banks unions - All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO) and the National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) will take part in the strike called by the UFBU.

Services such as deposits and withdrawal at branches, cheque clearance, and loan approvals would be affected due to the strike. However, ATMs are likely to remain functional.



Biennial elections to five seats of the Andhra Pradesh legislative council will be held today.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will stage a 'peaceful' sit-in at the railway station in Gurugram to protest against privatisation, increased prices of petrol, diesel and domestic gas.

In another news, the second part of the Budget session will resume today in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Budget session of the Telangana Legislature would also begin in conformity with the Covid-19 protocols.

After a year, the Delhi High Court will resume from today its complete physical functioning, which was restricted due to the pandemic.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for questioning today in a money laundering case.

