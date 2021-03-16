Latest news LIVE: HC to hear TRP scam case; decide on relief to Arnab

The Bombay High Court will resume hearing the television rating points (TRP) scam case today. The Mumbai police had earlier told the court that its assurance of not taking any coercive action against journalist and other employees of ARG Outlier Media that runs Republic TV channels, in the TRP scam case, shall continue till March 16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin today.

The Rs 1,175-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Kalyan Jewellers India (KJIL) opens today with a price band of Rs 86-87 per share. The IPO comprises of issuance of fresh equity up to Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore.

The government will sell up to 16.12 per cent stake in Tata Communications Ltd (TCL) through an Offer for Sale starting on Tuesday, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J P Nadda will be on a one-day visit to West Bengal today. He will hold a roadshow from Kumari Takiz cinema hall to the bus stand in Bishnupur of West Bengal's Bankura district at 11 am in support of the BJP candidate. Later in the day, he will chair a meeting to review election preparedness with Bishnupur district office-bearers.

