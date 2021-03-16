Latest news LIVE: HC to hear TRP scam case; decide on relief to Arnab

-
ALSO READ
Latest LIVE updates: Republic TV's Arnab Goswami walks out of Taloja jail
TRP scam case: Times group plans to take legal action against BARC
BARC suspends ratings of TV news channels for 3 months amid TRP controversy
LIVE: Govt asks Twitter to respond in 5 days for showing Leh as part of J&K
LIVE: Alibaug Court to hear cops' plea on Arnab's judicial remand on Nov 9
-
The Bombay High Court will resume hearing the television rating points (TRP) scam case today. The Mumbai police had earlier told the court that its assurance of not taking any coercive action against journalist Arnab Goswami and other employees of ARG Outlier Media that runs Republic TV channels, in the TRP scam case, shall continue till March 16.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin today.
The Rs 1,175-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Kalyan Jewellers India (KJIL) opens today with a price band of Rs 86-87 per share. The IPO comprises of issuance of fresh equity up to Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore.
The government will sell up to 16.12 per cent stake in Tata Communications Ltd (TCL) through an Offer for Sale starting on Tuesday, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J P Nadda will be on a one-day visit to West Bengal today. He will hold a roadshow from Kumari Takiz cinema hall to the bus stand in Bishnupur of West Bengal's Bankura district at 11 am in support of the BJP candidate. Later in the day, he will chair a meeting to review election preparedness with Bishnupur district office-bearers.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU