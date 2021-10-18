JUST IN
Live news updates: Farmers union to block trains; 22 die in Kerala rains

Live news: Samyukta Kisan Morcha wants the sacking of junior home minister, whose son is under arrest for the violence in Lakhmipur Kheri.

Today News | Kashmir | farmers protest

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

landslide, kottayam
This handout photo of October 17, 2021 shows rescue teams working at a landslide in Kavali in Kottayam district of Kerala, where 22 people have died in landslides and floods caused by rains. (PTI photo.)
Live news updates: Terrorists shot dead two migrant labourers and injured another in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening. At least nine civilians have been killed in the region in eight separate attacks.

Kerala’s death toll in landslides and flash floods caused by rains increased to 22 on Sunday, as the central government offered assistance to the state to tackle the situation.

A collective of farmers unions has said it will block trains today to press for the removal of junior home minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is under arrest for the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which leads protests against three controversial farm laws, said the nationwide 'rail roko' agitation will be for six hours.

