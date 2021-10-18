- Tax mop-up likely to top target by Rs 2.5 trillion, say experts
- IP waiver for Covid-19 vaccine on Piyush Goyal-WTO chief meet agenda
- Despite strong Q2 numbers, large deals become scarce for IT majors
- Tata firms beat peers in 2021; TCS share in group's combined m-cap falls
- Zee-Invesco battle puts spotlight back on corporate governance practices
- Gati Shakti Yojana to give tech push for quicker delivery of infra projects
- Chennai Super Kings looks set to become India's first sports unicorn
- Don't ban their Bitcoin: India's millennials pull crypto out of the shadows
Live news updates: Farmers union to block trains; 22 die in Kerala rains
Live news: Samyukta Kisan Morcha wants the sacking of junior home minister, whose son is under arrest for the violence in Lakhmipur Kheri.
This handout photo of October 17, 2021 shows rescue teams working at a landslide in Kavali in Kottayam district of Kerala, where 22 people have died in landslides and floods caused by rains. (PTI photo.)
Live news updates: Terrorists shot dead two migrant labourers and injured another in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening. At least nine civilians have been killed in the region in eight separate attacks.
Kerala’s death toll in landslides and flash floods caused by rains increased to 22 on Sunday, as the central government offered assistance to the state to tackle the situation.
A collective of farmers unions has said it will block trains today to press for the removal of junior home minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is under arrest for the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which leads protests against three controversial farm laws, said the nationwide 'rail roko' agitation will be for six hours.
