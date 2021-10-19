- BPCL privatisation likely to face a bump on rising fuel prices in India
Live news updates: WHO speaks on Covaxin approval; CBSE exams start Nov 30
Live news updates: Insolvency court allows creditors and shareholders of Reliance Retail Ventures to hold meetings.
A medical worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman during a door-to-door inoculation drive in Chennai on October 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Live news updates: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday allowed the creditors and shareholders of Reliance Retail Ventures to hold meetings to seek approval for the company's proposed Rs 24,700 crore deal with the Future Group.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it was expecting “one additional piece of information” from Bharat Biotech about its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin and it "cannot cut corners" in giving emergency-use approval to the Indian company.
The Central Board of Secondary Education said the term 1 exams for major subjects for Class 10 students will be conducted between November 30 and December 11; and December 1 and December 22 for Class 12.
