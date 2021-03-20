West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: PM Modi to address rally in Kharagpur

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in West Bengal's Kharagpur and Assam's Chabua today.
The road from Daryaganj to Kashmere Gate would remain closed for vehicular movement from Saturday due to the ongoing work being carried out by the PWD as part of the Chandni Chowk re-development project
Polls will be held in Goa today in six municipal councils,the Corporation of City of Panaji, a zilla panchayat and 22 panchayat wards. The six municipal councils are Bicholim, Valpoi, Pernem, Cuncolim, Curchorem and Canacona.
The meeting between US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin and his Indian counterpart Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to take place at 11 am in South Block today. Before the meeting, the US secretary will visit the war memorial and also be given a guard of honour of honour.
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has called a meeting of senior party leaders, MPs and MLAs today. This comes after the party announced names of candidates for by-elections on Maski and Basavakalyana Assembly seats and Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
