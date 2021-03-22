Latest news LIVE updates: PM Modi to launch Jal Shakti Abhiyan on Water Day

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the "Jal Shakti Abhiyan:Catch the Rain" campaign on the World Water Day today. The historic MoU to implement the Ken Betwa Link Project, the first project of the national perspective plan for interlinking of rivers, will also be signed by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh chief ministers at the event. The PMO said in a statement that the campaign will be undertaken across the country in both rural and urban areas with the theme "catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls". It will be implemented from March 22 to November 30 - the pre-monsoon and monsoon period in the country.
The Supreme Court will heartoday the bail plea of activist Gautam Navlakha in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.
Kerala High Court to hear plea of two BJP candidates against the decision of polling officers. Senior Advocate S Sreekumar, appearing for N Haridas, who is the candidate of Thalassery, argues that the Returning Officer acted illegally by rejecting the nomination in haste, without giving time to the candidate to rectify the technical defect of lack of signature.
Today is the deadline for submitting preliminary bids for buying its 26 per cent stake in BEML. In January, the government invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for the strategic disinvestment of 26 per cent stake in BEML Ltd, along with the transfer of management control.
Isolated parts in the hill states of north India are likely to receive heavy rainfall and snowfall from March 22-23, according to IMS.
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission's (MPSC) preliminary examination would be held today.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
