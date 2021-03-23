Latest news LIVE update: SC verdict in loan moratorium extension case today

-
-
The Supreme Court will today pronounce verdict on a batch of pleas by various trade associations, including from real estate and power sectors, seeking extension of loan moratorium and other reliefs in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan which had reserved its verdict on the batch of pleas on December 17, last year, will pronounce the judgment.
The Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by Gautam Navlakha, an accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his plea for default bail.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will hold a meeting of its parliamentary party today.
