AAP reaches out to opposition to counter bill on Delhi L-G powers in RS

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday approached all opposition parties requesting them to oppose in Rajya Sabha a bill that seeks to make it clear that the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor", party sources said.
They further said that most of the opposition parties support the AAP's stand against the bill and will be raising their voice against it.
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday amidst strong opposition from the Congress and the AAP which said that the legislation was "unconstitutional".
The bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action.
The AAP is in power in Delhi.
