Latest news LIVE: Investigation indicates LeT involvement in Sopore attack

On Monday, Sopore Police received information about a terror crime incident near SDH Sopore where terrorists had attacked municipal councillors. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Preliminary investigation indicates that a local terrorist Mudasir Pandit of proscribed terror outfit LeT and a foreign terrorist are involved in the Sopore terror attack, police said on Monday.
On March 29, at about 1310 hours Sopore Police received information about a terror crime incident near SDH Sopore where terrorists had attacked municipal councillors. Senior police and CAPF officers along with their teams immediately reached at the terror crime spot, as per a statement from Jammu and Kashmir police.
The CBI has summoned the alleged mastermind of an illegal coal-mining scam in West Bengal, Anup Manjhi, for questioning in connection with the case today. The Supreme Court restrained the agency from arresting Manjhi till April 6.
A Maharashtra court will today hear the anticipatory bail application of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Mansukh Hiran death case.
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday filed its reply in the anticipatory bail application of Waze in the Thane sessions court.
