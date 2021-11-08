JUST IN
Latest news LIVE updates: SC to hear Lakhimpur Kheri violence matter today

LIVE: Supreme Court will hear matter related to Lakhimpur Kheri case. After 20 months of travel restrictions, the US is reopening its land and air borders. Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

New Delhi 

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today the matter related to the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence during a farmers' protest. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli would hear the matter in which the apex court had on October 26 directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide protection to witnesses under the Witness Protection Scheme, 2018.

After 20 months of travel restrictions, the US is reopening its land and air borders to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from today.

The Congress-led government in Punjab on Sunday announced a reduction in value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, making them cheaper by Rs 10 and Rs 5 per litre respectively in the state. The new rates were effective from midnight.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

