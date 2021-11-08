- Top headlines: Amazon asks govt to nix Future-RIL deal, Bollywood returns
- Police constable shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar's Batamaloo area
- Union Home Min Amit Shah to visit PM Modi's constituency Varanasi on Nov 13
- Kerala govt freezes order on tree felling near Mullaperiyar reservoir
- Drugs-on cruise: NCB SIT team summons Aryan Khan, others for questioning
- Nearly 3.3 mn kids malnourished in India, 1.77 mn in severe category: Data
- Be a bridge between party, people: PM Modi to BJP members at national meet
- Sitharaman lauds India vax drive, scrapping of Art 370 at BJP national meet
- India at COP26 says solar energy capacity increased 17 times; now at 45 GW
- ITBP deploys own engineering wing for Indo-China border roads, tracks
Latest news LIVE updates: SC to hear Lakhimpur Kheri violence matter today
LIVE: Supreme Court will hear matter related to Lakhimpur Kheri case. After 20 months of travel restrictions, the US is reopening its land and air borders. Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
Supreme Court
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today the matter related to the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence during a farmers' protest. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli would hear the matter in which the apex court had on October 26 directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide protection to witnesses under the Witness Protection Scheme, 2018.
After 20 months of travel restrictions, the US is reopening its land and air borders to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from today.
The Congress-led government in Punjab on Sunday announced a reduction in value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, making them cheaper by Rs 10 and Rs 5 per litre respectively in the state. The new rates were effective from midnight.
