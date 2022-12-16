Latest news LIVE: India successfully tests Agni V amid row with China

India on Thursday successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable Agni-V ballistic missile having a range of over 5,000 km, which came on the sidelines of the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang. The missile was test-fired from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. The test validated a number of critical aspects of the weapon, people aware of the development told Press Trust of India.

India's exports recorded a flat growth at $31.99 billion in November as against $31.8 billion in the same month last year. Imports rose marginally to $55.88 billion in November as compared to $53.93 billion in the corresponding month a year ago, according to the data released by the government. The country's exports contracted by 16.65 per cent to $29.78 billion in October 2022.

Fugitive Indian businessman suffered a setback in his legal battle against his extradition to India as the London High Court denied him permission to appeal against the move in the UK Supreme Court. In a judgment order pronounced at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay ruled that “the Appellant's (Nirav Modi) application for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court is refused".