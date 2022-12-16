JUST IN

Airlines, not airports, ask passengers to come 3.5 hrs before flight: DIAL
Need wide-body planes for capturing long-haul segment: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Amit Shah to attend Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Kolkata on Dec 17
India, Kazakhstan start joint military drill in Meghalaya
India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-V ballistic missile
New Delhi hosts India-Japan consultation, focus on bilateral ties
47 million tune in to watch first 58 Fifa World Cup matches on TV
Circumstantial evidence enough to hold public servant guilty of graft: SC
India should protect legitimate rights, interests of Vivo: Chinese media
LS passes bill to grant ST status to Narikoravan, Kurivikkaran communities
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News Â» National

Latest news LIVE: India successfully tests Agni V amid row with China

Catch all the latest news from around the world here

Topics
Agni-V missile | India China tension | Today News

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Agni Prime, ballistic missile
Representative Image
India on Thursday successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable Agni-V ballistic missile having a range of over 5,000 km, which came on the sidelines of the recent clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang. The missile was test-fired from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. The test validated a number of critical aspects of the weapon, people aware of the development told Press Trust of India. 

India's exports recorded a flat growth at $31.99 billion in November as against $31.8 billion in the same month last year. Imports rose marginally to $55.88 billion in November as compared to $53.93 billion in the corresponding month a year ago, according to the data released by the government. The country's exports contracted by 16.65 per cent to $29.78 billion in October 2022.

Fugitive Indian businessman Nirav Modi suffered a setback in his legal battle against his extradition to India as the London High Court denied him permission to appeal against the move in the UK Supreme Court. In a judgment order pronounced at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay ruled that “the Appellant's (Nirav Modi) application for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court is refused".

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Agni-V missile

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 07:15 IST