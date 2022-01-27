- Fresh setback for NARCL as two power NBFCs PFC and REC back out
- GIFT City draws big players with biz sops; banks, PEs register with IFSCA
- It's a struggle to balance cost vs selling price: Prestige Estates MD
- Budget 2022-23: Non-strategic PSU privatisation may see a push next year
- Greater political commitment to health care now: K Srinath Reddy
- Interest on non-payment of GST may be recovered without notice
- Fuel demand, capacity addition by refiner likely to inflate oil import bill
- Bio-bubble breach: Impact on India's image and women's football
- Future to sell 25% stake in insurance JV to Generali for Rs 1,253 cr
LIVE: Tata may to get Air India today; India sees 285,000 new Covid cases
Live news updates: India recorded more than 250,000 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Government is likely to hand over Air India to Tata today. Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
Topics
Coronavirus | Air India | Omicron
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Live news updates: The government is likely to hand over Air India to the Tata Group today, nearly 69 years after it was taken from the conglomerate. After a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited - a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company - for Rs 18,000 crore.
Meanwhile, India continues to reel under the coronavirus pandemic. The nation recorded more than 250,000 fresh cases today, according to Worldometer.
Delhi's apex Covid-19 management body DDMA will meet to review the pandemic situation in the city today amid demands of lifting weekend curfew and odd-even system of opening shops by traders as well as the AAP and the BJP.
On the market front, edible oil major Adani Wilmar will hit the capital market to raise up to Rs 3,600 crore through its Initial Public Offer (IPO).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the first India-Central Asia Summit in a virtual format during which, the leaders are expected to deliberate on steps to take forward relations to newer heights as well as the evolving regional security situation. The virtual summit will see the participation of the five presidents -- Kazakhstan's Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan's Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan's Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyz Republic.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More