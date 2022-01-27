JUST IN
LIVE: Tata may to get Air India today; India sees 285,000 new Covid cases

Live news updates: India recorded more than 250,000 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Government is likely to hand over Air India to Tata today. Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

New delhi 

Live news updates: The government is likely to hand over Air India to the Tata Group today, nearly 69 years after it was taken from the conglomerate. After a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited - a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company - for Rs 18,000 crore.

Meanwhile, India continues to reel under the coronavirus pandemic. The nation recorded more than 250,000 fresh cases today, according to Worldometer. 

Delhi's apex Covid-19 management body DDMA will meet to review the pandemic situation in the city today amid demands of lifting weekend curfew and odd-even system of opening shops by traders as well as the AAP and the BJP.

On the market front, edible oil major Adani Wilmar will hit the capital market to raise up to Rs 3,600 crore through its Initial Public Offer (IPO).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the first India-Central Asia Summit in a virtual format during which, the leaders are expected to deliberate on steps to take forward relations to newer heights as well as the evolving regional security situation. The virtual summit will see the participation of the five presidents -- Kazakhstan's Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan's Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan's Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyz Republic.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

