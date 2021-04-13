LIVE updates: Mamata to stage dharna in Kolkata to protest EC's ban on her

Lashing out at the Election Commission over its decision to bar her from campaigning for 24 hours, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would stage a dharna in the city today to protest against the poll panel's "unconstitutional decision".

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "To protest against the undemocratic and unconstitutional decision of the Election Commission of India, I will sit on dharna tomorrow at Gandhi Murti, Kolkata from 12 noon."

The poll panel's order came after Banerjee's remarks against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones.

Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian begins a three-day visit to India today to boost cooperation in a range of key areas, including in the Indo-Pacific region.

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External affairs (MEA) said it will pave the way for further strengthening of the bilateral partnership across the trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors in the post-Covid-19 context.

In other news, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will launch Aahaar Kranti today, a mission aimed at spreading the message of the need for a nutritionally balanced diet and to understand the importance of accessibility to all local fruits and vegetables.

The holy month of Ramzan will begin from today, Dakshina Kannada district Kazi Al-Haj Twaka Ahmed Musliar said.

The announcement follows the first appearance of the holy Ramzan moon sighted at Kozhikode, Kerala.

The first day of fasting for the holy month is determined by the sighting of the New Moon.

