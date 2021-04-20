- OMCs keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged for fifth consecutive day
- Top headlines: Second Covid wave stings indices; Delhi goes under lockdown
- China brought enormous force to border without provocation: S Jaishankar
- Railway pointsman awarded for bravery after rescuing child's life
- Indo-Pacific vision premised on Asean centrality: EAM S Jaishankar
- UK, Hong Kong ban travel from India over new Covid-19 variant concerns
- Top headlines: HC orders lockdown in 5 UP cities; ACC Q4 net rises 74%
- Watch: Maharashtra pointsman saves life of boy who fell on railway tracks
- Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties, economic recovery with UAE counterpart
- One in two Indian adults fell prey to cybercrime in last 12 months: Report
Latest news LIVE updates: PM to meet Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting with vaccine manufacturers today. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
With the government opening the Covid-19 vaccination drive to everyone above 18 years of age, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting with vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday, ANI reported. During the meeting, scheduled to be held through video conference at 6 pm on Tuesday, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) will make a presentation and also coordinate with all the participants, sources added.
The Election Commission of India has ordered repolling in four polling booths of Assam. Repolling will be held at the polling stations in Ratabari, Sonai and Haflong constituencies today. All the three constituencies went to polls in the second phase of Assam assembly elections on April 1.
Karnataka government would announce strict Covid-19 containment measures in the State today after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's meeting with the Governor Vajubhai Vala and leaders of political parties.
The Kerala government imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am from in view of the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the state.
Meanwhile, Smartphone maker OPPO is all set to launch A74 5G in India today.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
