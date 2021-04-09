Latest news LIVE updates: India, China likely to hold military talks today

-
India and China are likely to hold the next round of corps commander level talks today that is expected to focus on disengagement of troops in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will chair the 24th meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (GoM) to discuss the current national and international scenario of coronavirus pandemic and strategies that are to be adopted for availability and distribution of vaccines in the coming days. The meeting will take place at 10:30 am at Nirman Bhawan. The matters to be discussed are important in view of the recent developments in the country.
Ahead of the fourth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Amit Shah will today take on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, a constituency she represented earlier.
Meanwhile, BJP national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda will hold three roadshows in the state today.
The first roadshow will take place from Baghupati VIP to Satgachi Jessore Road from 11:30 AM. The second roadshow will take place from Chakdaha Chowrasta to Chakdaha Rathtala, the statue of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay at 1 PM. The third roadshow will take place from Vijay Ram to Baje Pratappur at 3 PM.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his counterpart from the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, today with a focus on finding new ways to further strengthen bilateral ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
PM Modi will also release the Hindi translation of the book 'Odisha Itihaas', written by Utkal Keshari Harekrushna Mahtab, today at the Ambedkar International Center.
