LIVE: HC to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea; Amarinder may launch new party
LIVE: The Bombay High Court will continue hearing on bail applications of Aryan Khan. Amarinder Singh is likely to launch a new party today. Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken to Arthur Road jail from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after being arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
The Bombay High Court will continue hearing on bail applications of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and two other persons arrested by the NCB following alleged drug seizure from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month.
Union Chemical and Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will address the Investor Summit "Opportunities and Partnerships in Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices" that is Wednesday at 10 am via video conferencing.
On the political front, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh may launch his new political party today, according to speculation triggered by the announcement of a press conference. Singh had last week said he would soon launch his own party, and that he was hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP provided the ongoing farmers' stir against farm laws was resolved in their interest.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad will campaign in Munger and Darbhanga today for the upcoming assembly bypolls in the state. The bypolls for Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan seats will be held on October 30.
In another news, the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce verdict on a batch of pleas seeking independent probe into the Pegasus snooping matter.
The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court will hear virtually the Goa government's appeal against journalist Tarun Tejpal's acquittal in a 2013 rape case.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
