Latest news LIVE updates: Assam flood situation worsens; 8 more die
Topics Coronavirus | Today News | India protests
Last Updated at June 19, 2022 08:01 IST
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Assam reeled under devastating floods caused by incessant rain affecting nearly 3.1 million people in 32 districts, while eight more people lost their lives on Saturday taking the toll to 63, officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation. The CM also visited a few relief camps sheltering affected people in Kamrup and Darrang districts. A total of 1.89 million people were affected in 28 districts of the state on Friday.
Delhi recorded 1,534 new Covid cases and three more deaths on Saturday, while the positivity rate stood at 7.71 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. On Friday, the national capital had logged 1,797 coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly four months, along with one fatality while the positivity rate had stood at 8.18 per cent.
A police vehicle was torched and two Uttar Pradesh Roadways buses vandalised in Jaunpur as the agitation against the Centre's Agnipath scheme spread in the state. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers protested in Meerut over the issue. As many as 340 people have been arrested till now, including those who have been taken in custody as a preventive measure. In Kannauj, youths staged a protest at Saurikh on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway demanding the withdrawal of the scheme.
