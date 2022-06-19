Latest news LIVE updates: Assam flood situation worsens; 8 more die

Delhi recorded 1,534 new Covid cases and three more deaths on Saturday, while the positivity rate stood at 7.71 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. On Friday, the national capital had logged 1,797 cases, the highest in nearly four months, along with one fatality while the positivity rate had stood at 8.18 per cent.

Assam reeled under devastating floods caused by incessant rain affecting nearly 3.1 million people in 32 districts, while eight more people lost their lives on Saturday taking the toll to 63, officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation. The CM also visited a few relief camps sheltering affected people in Kamrup and Darrang districts. A total of 1.89 million people were affected in 28 districts of the state on Friday.