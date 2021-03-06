Latest news LIVE updates: Pakistan PM Imran Khan's vote of confidence today

-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a confidence vote in the National Assembly, or parliament’s lower house today after his finance minister lost an election for a seat in the upper house, the biggest test yet for his three-year-old government.
Farmers who have been protesting for months against deregulation of produce markets plan to block a major expressway outside New Delhi today, the 100th day of their campaign, they said.
Tens of thousands have been camped outside Delhi since December, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeal three farm laws that open up the country’s agriculture markets to private companies, which the farmers say will make them vulnerable.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat today to address a conference of the country's top military leadership at Kevadia in Narmada district.
Ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said that the seat-sharing agreement between the parties in the United Democratic Front (UDF) will be finalised by today.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
