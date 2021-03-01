LIVE: UP farmers to send messages to PM every day from today over farm laws

The Uttar Pradesh Kisan Mazdoor Morcha will launch a village-level agitation across the state from today seeking withdrawal of the Centre's three farm laws and guarantee to purchase at the minimum support price (MSP).

The Budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature will begin on Monday under the shadow of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, and is likely to be a stormy affair with the opposition BJP expected to corner the state government over various issues. The 10-day-long budget session will have eight working days and the budget will be tabled on March 8.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be campaigning in Assam for two days, starting today, where the Congress-led alliance is contesting against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) will start providing landline services in Delhi and Mumbai from today.

Rajya Sabha bypolls to three seats in Gujarat and Assam, including the one which fell vacant due to the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, will be held today.

