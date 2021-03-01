LIVE: UP farmers to send messages to PM every day from today over farm laws

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Delhi's law and order situation in 'serious turmoil', says Kejriwal
Farmers' protest LIVE: Will take our tractors to Bengal, says Rakesh Tikait
LIVE: In last 6 years, India's solar energy capacity up 13 times, says PM
LIVE: Traders declare Bharat Bandh as success, claim loss of Rs 1 trillion
LIVE: A car carrying gelatin found near Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai
-
The Uttar Pradesh Kisan Mazdoor Morcha will launch a village-level agitation across the state from today seeking withdrawal of the Centre's three farm laws and guarantee to purchase at the minimum support price (MSP).
The Budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature will begin on Monday under the shadow of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, and is likely to be a stormy affair with the opposition BJP expected to corner the state government over various issues. The 10-day-long budget session will have eight working days and the budget will be tabled on March 8.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be campaigning in Assam for two days, starting today, where the Congress-led alliance is contesting against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) will start providing landline services in Delhi and Mumbai from today.
Rajya Sabha bypolls to three seats in Gujarat and Assam, including the one which fell vacant due to the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, will be held today.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU