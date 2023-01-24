LIVE: PM Modi working to make Andaman and Nicobar self-reliant, says Shah

Not familiar with BBC documentary, very familiar with shared democratic values' with India: US State Department

The US is not familiar with the BBC documentary, but it is familiar with the shared democratic values that connects Washington and New Delhi, a US State Department spokesperson has said. The two-part BBC series, titled "India: The Modi Question", has claimed that it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Prime Minister was the chief minister of the state. Addressing a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington shares an exceptionally deep partnership with New Delhi based on values that are common to both the US and Indian democracies.



FBI, officials meet to discuss cooperation on technology-based crimes

Officials from the top internal investigating agencies of India and the US, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Federal Bureau of Investigation, and those from the US Department of Justice met to discuss continued cooperation in addressing dynamic and evolving technology-based crimes. The meeting between FBI and officials were held in New Delhi last week, the Department of Justice said on Monday.

Large companies must take responsibility to handhold MSMEs: Piyush Goyal

Union minister has said that large companies must take responsibility to handhold MSMEs, help them adopt best practices and integrate them into the supply chain ecosystem. He was speaking at the fourth Plenary Session of the B20 India Inception Meeting on Building Resilient Global Value Chains in Gandhinagar. Goyal noted that MSMEs flourish around a larger unit or anchor. Citing an example, he said, as Apple's manufacturing plant comes up, thousands of MSME units flourish in the ecosystem as mini value chain suppliers to Apple.





One held for misbehaving with cabin crew on Delhi-Hyderabad flight

A man was arrested after he allegedly misbehaved with an air hostess on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight on Monday. Two passengers travelling together were offloaded and handed over to police at IGI Airport after they allegedly misbehaved with an air hostess. However, the police arrested one man. The accused has been identified as Absar Alam and an FIR has been registered under IPC. In a purported video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, the accused is seen shouting at a cabin crew member. Another passenger is seen siding with the accused. Few passengers are also seen trying to intervene and stop the argument. The video was allegedly shot by one of the passengers on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight.