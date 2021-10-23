JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

LIVE: Senior Al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria, says US

Latest news LIVE updates: PM Modi will interact with beneficiaries and stakeholders of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme today. Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

Topics
Coronavirus | Today News | Coronavirus Vaccine

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Pentagon
Pentagon (Photo: Bloomberg)
Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and stakeholders of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme" today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will today inaugurate the first direct international flight between Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Sharjah in UAE on the first day of his three-day visit to the union territory. This is his first visit to the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The second phase of polling for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in Alwar and Dholpur districts of Rajasthan is underway.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh