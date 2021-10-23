- Top headlines: RIL Q2 beats estimates, Cairn hoping to recover $4 bn
- India, UK discuss Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific; agree to deepen cooperation
- Man jumps off 19th floor after blaze in Mumbai flat, dies: Report
- Abolish consumer fora if you don't want to fill vacancies: SC to govt
- Security beefed up across Kashmir ahead of HM Amit Shah's visit
- Odisha: DRDO successfully tests high-speed expendable aerial target Abhyas
- Defence Ministry signs Rs 423-cr contract with US for procurement of arms
- 39 women Army officers get Permanent Commission after winning legal battle
- Month-long Winter session of Parliament likely from fourth week of November
- NEET: SC asks Centre on how Rs 8 lakh criteria was fixed for EWS quota
LIVE: Senior Al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike in Syria, says US
Latest news LIVE updates: PM Modi will interact with beneficiaries and stakeholders of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme today. Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will today inaugurate the first direct international flight between Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Sharjah in UAE on the first day of his three-day visit to the union territory. This is his first visit to the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
The second phase of polling for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in Alwar and Dholpur districts of Rajasthan is underway.
