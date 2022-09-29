Latest news LIVE: Digvijaya Singh likely to file nomination for Cong prez

JUST IN

Veteran Congress leader Jayanti Patnaik passes away at 90 in Bhubaneswar
There has to be some end to luxury litigation, says Delhi HC to Facebook
ED gets 8 days custody of liquor bizman Mahendru in money laundering case
Twin towers: Noida Authority asks officials to clear debris by Nov 28
Cabinet hikes dearness allowance for central govt employees to 38%
WBSSC scam: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita's judicial custody extended to Oct 31
R Venkataramani next Attorney General of India, to succeed K K Venugopal
Delhi High Court stays TDSAT order asking broadcasters for OTT content
Govt bans PFI, 8 associates for five years for alleged terror activities
App-based taxi services will be available in Goa soon: CM Pramod Sawant
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday night left Kerala for Delhi and is likely to file his nomination for the election to the party president's post on Thursday, sources said. AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal was also in the same flight from Kerala to Delhi. Singh and Venugopal were participating in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra which was currently in Kerala. Singh will hold a meeting of his supporters at night and is likely to file his nomination papers on Thursday, the sources added.

The BJP on Wednesday slammed the Punjab government for bringing a confidence motion in the state Assembly and said its MLAs won't be attending the House Thursday as the ruling outfit "betrayed" the Governor and running away from discussion on burning issues. Addressing the media here, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said he along with another party MLA will not attend the session on Thursday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had moved the confidence motion on Tuesday, the opening day of the state Assembly session, which will continue till October 3.

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 06:41 IST