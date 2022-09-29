Latest news LIVE: Digvijaya Singh likely to file nomination for Cong prez

Senior leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday night left Kerala for Delhi and is likely to file his nomination for the election to the party president's post on Thursday, sources said. AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal was also in the same flight from Kerala to Delhi. Singh and Venugopal were participating in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra which was currently in Kerala. Singh will hold a meeting of his supporters at night and is likely to file his nomination papers on Thursday, the sources added.



The on Wednesday slammed the government for bringing a confidence motion in the state Assembly and said its MLAs won't be attending the House Thursday as the ruling outfit "betrayed" the Governor and running away from discussion on burning issues. Addressing the media here, chief Ashwani Sharma said he along with another party MLA will not attend the session on Thursday. Chief Minister had moved the confidence motion on Tuesday, the opening day of the state Assembly session, which will continue till October 3.