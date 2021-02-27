JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest news LIVE: PM Modi to virtually inaugurate India Toy Fair today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Toy Fair 2021 today at 11 am via video conferencing. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

Topics
top news of the day | Today News | farmers' protest

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

narendra modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate The India Toy Fair 2021 via videoconferencing today.

The fair, which will conclude on March 2, aims to bring together all stakeholders including buyers, sellers, students, teachers, designers on a virtual platform to create sustainable linkages and encourage dialogue for the overall development of the toy industry, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in the statement.

Bollywood megastar Hrithik Roshan has been summoned to appear before the Mumbai crime branch at 11 am today to record his statement in a case he registered against actor Kangana Ranaut in 2016 involving an exchange of emails between the two. In 2016, Roshan had filed a complaint alleging that someone impersonating him was emailing Ranaut from a bogus email id.

The Congress will hold two Kisan Mahapanchayat in Bikaner and Chittorgarh districts of Rajasthan in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other senior party leaders today.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh