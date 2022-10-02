JUST IN

Tharoor likely to make way for Shinde faction Sena MP as IT panel chief
Meghalaya HC grants bail to BJP leader accused of running sex racket
Delhi govt to connect all unauthorised colonies with sewer system
26 killed, many injured as tractor-trolley falls into pond in UP's Kanpur
NGT forms panel to check industries dumping hazardous waste in Ganga Canal
President Murmu condoles loss of lives in road accident in Kanpur
Direct flight from Vijayawada to Dubai to start from Oct 29: AAC
WBSSC scam: CBI's 1st charge sheet details how Partha Chatterjee conspired
Best of BS Opinion: Surviving interesting times, Indian rich list & more
Monsoon season ends on a high, India records 6% surplus rain: IMD
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest LIVE: On Gandhi Jayanti, PM pays tributes to Father of the Nation

PM Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and urged everyone to purchase khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to him

Topics
Today News | Gandhi Jayanti | Mahatma Gandhi

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his150th birth anniversary at Parliament House
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and urged everyone to purchase khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to him. He also fondly remembered India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary also falls on October 2, noting that he is admired across the country for his simplicity and decisiveness.

In tributes to Gandhi, PM Modi tweeted, "Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti . This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May be always live up to Bapu's ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji."

In homage to Shastri, he said, "Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji is admired all across India for his simplicity and decisiveness. His tough leadership at a very crucial time of our history will always be remembered. Tributes to him on his Jayanti."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will address two public rallies in Gujarat on Sunday, ahead of the Assembly polls in the BJP-ruled state due later this year. Both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are on a two-day Gujarat visit from Saturday.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Today News

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 09:05 IST