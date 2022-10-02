Latest LIVE: On Gandhi Jayanti, PM pays tributes to Father of the Nation
PM Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and urged everyone to purchase khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to him
New Delhi
Last Updated at October 2, 2022 09:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and urged everyone to purchase khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to him. He also fondly remembered India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary also falls on October 2, noting that he is admired across the country for his simplicity and decisiveness.
In tributes to Gandhi, PM Modi tweeted, "Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti . This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May be always live up to Bapu's ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji."
In homage to Shastri, he said, "Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji is admired all across India for his simplicity and decisiveness. His tough leadership at a very crucial time of our history will always be remembered. Tributes to him on his Jayanti."
