LIVE: MP reports first case of H3N2 virus in Bhopal, patient in isolation
Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Thursday confirmed that the first case of H3N2 infection had been reported in the state capital, Bhopal.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday chaired a review meeting of the Health department at Mumbai's Vidhan Bhavan to take stock of the state's preparedness amid reports of Covid-19 and Influenza H3N2 cases.
India, under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, has always come forward to help debt-ridden Sri Lanka, and in the latest instance, New Delhi distributed the ration in Kalmunai, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.
