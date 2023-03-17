JUST IN

UER-II being developed as part of Delhi decongestion plan: Nitin Gadkari
H3N2 virus: CM Shinde seeks public awareness, asks hospitals to be ready
Madhya Pradesh reports first H3N2 infection, patient in home isolation
India continues to support debt-ridden Sri Lanka, distributes ration
Six killed in major fire in Hyderabad multi-storey commercial complex
Govt has launched eCourts project for justice through use of tech: Rijiju
Odisha spent Rs 261.76 cr to build Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium: Sports Min
Faridkot court grants anticipatory bail to ex-Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal
Efforts on to ensure easy and affordable judicial system: Kiren Rijiju
Hinduism can survive only if Hindus claim identity with pride: Assam CM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Refresh / Auto Refresh

Live

  New Updates refresh icon

LIVE: MP reports first case of H3N2 virus in Bhopal, patient in isolation

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | Bhopal | Maharashtra government

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
flu

Introduction

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Thursday confirmed that the first case of H3N2 infection had been reported in the state capital, Bhopal.
READ MORE

Key Events