Latest news LIVE: Holi celebrations banned in Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat

States like Maharashtra and Gujarat have banned public celebrations oh Holi, while Delhi has imposed restrictions. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Holi
People celebrate Holi festival at Shri Priyakant Ju temple in Vrindavan. Photo: PTI
In the wake of surge in coronavirus cases in India, several states have declared a ban on the public celebration of the Holi festival, which is being celebrated across the country today. Last week, the Centre asked states and union territories to consider imposing local restrictions in public observance of the upcoming festivals and limit or do away with mass gatherings for effective control of the pandemic. "...in view of upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Bihu, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr, etc., it is strongly advised that states may consider imposing local restrictions in public observance of these festivals and limit/do away with mass gatherings in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005," Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry Arti Ahuja's letter to the states read. States like Maharashtra and Gujarat have banned public celebrations, while Delhi has imposed restrictions.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.

