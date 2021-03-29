- Latest news LIVE: US Vice President Kamala Harris extends greeting on Holi
- Top headlines: SC 'unseats' minority shareholders; vax makers seek govt aid
- Manipur: Shirui Hills to get respite from fire as IAF deploys helicopters
- Passenger on SpiceJet flight tries to open emergency door mid-air
- Indian Army donates 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Nepal Army
- Anil Deshmukh: The man once wooed by Uddhav may face the axe this time
- Assam witnessing fewer terror incidents in the last 5 years, shows data
- Battle royale between a more powerful LG and AAP govt appears inevitable
- West Bengal polls: BJP faces stiff opposition over choice of candidates
- Uttarakhand DGP administers oath to personnel for conducting safe Kumbh
Latest news LIVE: Holi celebrations banned in Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat
States like Maharashtra and Gujarat have banned public celebrations oh Holi, while Delhi has imposed restrictions. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
People celebrate Holi festival at Shri Priyakant Ju temple in Vrindavan. Photo: PTI
In the wake of surge in coronavirus cases in India, several states have declared a ban on the public celebration of the Holi festival, which is being celebrated across the country today. Last week, the Centre asked states and union territories to consider imposing local restrictions in public observance of the upcoming festivals and limit or do away with mass gatherings for effective control of the pandemic. "...in view of upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Bihu, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr, etc., it is strongly advised that states may consider imposing local restrictions in public observance of these festivals and limit/do away with mass gatherings in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005," Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry Arti Ahuja's letter to the states read. States like Maharashtra and Gujarat have banned public celebrations, while Delhi has imposed restrictions.
