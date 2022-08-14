Latest news LIVE updates: Prez Murmu to address nation today on I-day eve

JUST IN
New radiolabelling method for personalised cancer treatment revealed
President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Sunday on the eve of 76th Independence Day. Droupadi Murmu was elected President last month. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by a broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time in a year. As per the doctors 'advice, the Congress leader has isolated himself and started the related treatment. President of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Farooq Abdullah tested positive for Covid-19, the party said here on Saturday. As per Abdullah's party, he is recovering well and has self-isolated and his doctors have advised rest while he recovers.
First Published: Sun, August 14 2022. 08:17 IST

