LIVE: Only dialogue with Pak can end terrorism in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Live news updates: Terrorism is alive in Jammu and Kashmir and can only be ended by holding dialogue with Pakistan, National Conference president has said, lashing out at the for "spreading hatred" which is a danger to the integrity of the country. He also said the need a balm on their wounds which is possible when love replaces hatred.



Poster" politics in Bihar is a regular affair and every party is uses it as a tool to target leaders of opposing parties as well as within the party. The latest development appeared on Thursday when JD-U MLC Sanjay Singh put up posters across the city, removing the photograph of party's Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha from it.



walked into Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening in the last phase of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. He will end the Bharat Jodo Yatra at the historic Lal Chowk in Srinagar city on January 30. Marching into Lakhanpur area of Kathua from neighbouring Punjab, Gandhi said: "My ancestors belonged to this land, I feel I am returning home. I am going back to my roots, I know the suffering of the people of J&K. I come to you with a bowed head.