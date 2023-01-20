LIVE: Only dialogue with Pak can end terrorism in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

-
Live news updates: "I am going to give you in writing with my blood that terrorism is alive and it will not end till you start talking to Pakistan," said Abdullah
Live news updates: Terrorism is alive in Jammu and Kashmir and can only be ended by holding dialogue with Pakistan, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has said, lashing out at the BJP for "spreading hatred" which is a danger to the integrity of the country. He also said the Kashmiri Pandits need a balm on their wounds which is possible when love replaces hatred.
Poster" politics in Bihar is a regular affair and every party is uses it as a tool to target leaders of opposing parties as well as within the party. The latest development appeared on Thursday when JD-U MLC Sanjay Singh put up posters across the city, removing the photograph of party's Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha from it.
Rahul Gandhi walked into Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening in the last phase of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. He will end the Bharat Jodo Yatra at the historic Lal Chowk in Srinagar city on January 30. Marching into Lakhanpur area of Kathua from neighbouring Punjab, Gandhi said: "My ancestors belonged to this land, I feel I am returning home. I am going back to my roots, I know the suffering of the people of J&K. I come to you with a bowed head.
First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 09:48 IST
