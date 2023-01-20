JUST IN
LIVE: Only dialogue with Pak can end terrorism in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah
EAM discuss cooperation in infra, connectivity with Lankan counterpart
Delhi Assembly approves additional Rs 1,028 crore for Yamuna cleaning
T-Mobile says intruder breached network, stole data of 37 mn customers
TMS Ep351: IBC overhaul, ASER alarm, Adani FPO, World Economic Forum
Election Commission orders probe into attacks on Cong bike rally in Tripura
Goa govt unanimously resolves asking Centre to withdraw Mhadei DPR
India-UAE summit to highlight manufacturing, agritech fields: Organisers
Tripura: CPM, Congress to hold rally under 'democratic, secular' banner
Why PM Modi can shrug off Rahul Gandhi's populist challenge, for now
EAM discuss cooperation in infra, connectivity with Lankan counterpart
Business Standard

LIVE: Only dialogue with Pak can end terrorism in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

"I am going to give you in writing with my blood that terrorism is alive and it will not end till you start talking to Pakistan," Abdullah said

BJP | Congress | Indian National Congress


Live news updates: "I am going to give you in writing with my blood that terrorism is alive and it will not end till you start talking to Pakistan," said Abdullah 

Live news updates: Terrorism is alive in Jammu and Kashmir and can only be ended by holding dialogue with Pakistan, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has said, lashing out at the BJP for "spreading hatred" which is a danger to the integrity of the country. He also said the Kashmiri Pandits need a balm on their wounds which is possible when love replaces hatred.

Poster" politics in Bihar is a regular affair and every party is uses it as a tool to target leaders of opposing parties as well as within the party. The latest development appeared on Thursday when JD-U MLC Sanjay Singh put up posters across the city, removing the photograph of party's Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha from it.

Rahul Gandhi walked into Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening in the last phase of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. He will end the Bharat Jodo Yatra at the historic Lal Chowk in Srinagar city on January 30. Marching into Lakhanpur area of Kathua from neighbouring Punjab, Gandhi said: "My ancestors belonged to this land, I feel I am returning home. I am going back to my roots, I know the suffering of the people of J&K. I come to you with a bowed head.

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 09:48 IST

`
