Latest news LIVE: India, China troops clash along LAC in Arunachal's Tawang

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of on December 9 and the face-off resulted in “minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides”, the Indian Army said on Monday. The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh. “On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides,” the Army said in a statement.

resumed its Blue premium service, which gives users a blue verification badge by their names, following a weeks-long pause because some subscribers were using the paid service to impersonate well-known accounts. After several postponements, the social network said in a blog post that Blue is available now. Users who pay $8 a month will receive a check mark in a blue badge next to their profile pictures and will be able to edit tweets, among other perks. Twitter said it will take “a number of other steps to detect and prevent impersonation,” including a requirement that users have a valid phone number attached to their account.

India’s retail inflation rate unexpectedly decelerated to an 11-month low in November, and factory output contracted to hit a 26-month low in October, further strengthening the case for ending the rate hike cycle by the central bank. The data released by the Statistical Office on Monday showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rate eased below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent, to 5.88 per cent, in November due to a sharp moderation in food prices. It was 6.77 per cent in October 2022, and 4.91 per cent in November last year.