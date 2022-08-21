Latest news LIVE: IMD issues orange alert in Himachal as 22 die in a day

The (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert in for the next 12 hours after 22 people died and five were missing due to flash floods, and landslides due to heavy . The IMD said that heavy is likely in isolated places in Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts. The maximum damage has been reported from Mandi, Kangra, and Chamba districts, he said, adding that so far 36 weather-related incidents have been reported in the state.

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence over allegations of corruption in the liquor policy, the Delhi Dy CM said that the officials were instructed by the "high command" to raid his home. He further added that that the 2024 election will be a battle between the (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The in an FIR in the investigation of Delhi's liquor policy said that at least four people who were not a part of the administration were “actively involved in irregularities in framing and implementation” of the excise policy, reported The Hindustan Times. The FIR also names Sisodia, who is also the excise minister, and 14 other individuals.

A new study by Lancet has warned about 'Tomato flu' spreading in India. The flu, cases of which have been found in Odisha and Kerala, is a new type of hand, foot, and mouth disease. The cases of 'tomato flu' were first reported in Kerala's Kollam on May 6 and it has so far infected 82 children, the Lancet Respiratory Journal stated. These kids are under the age of 5, the Lancet report said.