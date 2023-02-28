Refresh / Auto Refresh
LIVE: CBI acting lawfully, AAP does not believe in Constitution, says BJP
Introduction
The BJP hit out at the AAP for protesting against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, asserting that the CBI is acting lawfully against the "corrupt" but it seems that the city's ruling party does not believe in law, Constitution and people. Addressing a press conference, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said, "With its 'drama' and show of 'anarchy', the AAP has signalled that it will not let probe agencies do their work which amounts to obstructing the process of justice and contempt of court."
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday accused BJP leaders, including former chief minister Amarinder Singh, of demanding "governor's rule" in the state and said that people know that these leaders have always been "anti-Punjab". The Mann-led AAP government has been under fire from the opposition which has been alleging a deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state. The chief minister's also involved in a tussle with Governor Banwarilal Purohit.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit the Noney district of Manipur in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake struck at around 2.46 am with a depth of 25 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 02:46:39 IST, Lat: 24.67 & Long: 93.66, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur, India," the NCS said in a tweet.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday that it is of vital importance to ensure that medicines and medical products produced in India are of the highest quality, for both domestic and export markets. "Within the federal democratic structure of the country, both the Centre and states are required to work together in harmony and synergy to ensure that we establish robust regulatory systems," Mandaviya said at the concluding session of the of the two-day brainstorming conclave on 'Drugs: Quality Regulations & Enforcement', here on Monday.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred in Afghanistan at on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 04:05:22 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS tweeted. The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, at a latitude of 36.38 and a longitude of 70.94. Further details awiated.READ LESS