Latest news LIVE: Mumbai police gets bomb threat calls, security beefed up

on Wednesday received a 'suspicious' call from an unidentified caller informing that bombs are planted at several key places across Mumbai. got vigilant after bomb threats at several places were received from the unidentified caller. The suspicious phone call was received on the helpline number 112, officials said. According to the police, a call was received by a caller claiming that three bombs have been planted in the city at Infinity Mall Andheri, Mall Juhu, and Sahara Hotel Airport. The have beefed security in the targetted places. Attempts are underway to nab the unidentified caller.

Residents of a housing society in Noida's sector 100 took out a candle protest march on Wednesday night after a one-year-old child was mauled to death by a stray dog at an apartment building in Noida. The angry residents protested against the authority, for failing to provide shelters for . A one-year-old child died after he was mauled to death by a stray dog in the Noida area on Monday, sparking massive protests. The child was immidiately rushed to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment but he succumbed to his injuries late at night, said Gautam Budh Nagar Police.