Latest news LIVE: Mumbai police gets bomb threat calls, security beefed up

-
ALSO READ
Shopping mall sales in top-8 cities to hit $39 bn by FY28: Knight Frank
Latest news LIVE: No bomb found at Mumbai's Lalit hotel after threat call
Latest news LIVE: TRS renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), says KCR
Latest news LIVE: India logs 2,529 Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours
Latest news LIVE: Light Combat Helicopters inducted into Indian Air Force
-
Residents of a housing society in Noida's sector 100 took out a candle protest march on Wednesday night after a one-year-old child was mauled to death by a stray dog at an apartment building in Noida. The angry residents protested against the authority, for failing to provide shelters for stray dogs. A one-year-old child died after he was mauled to death by a stray dog in the Noida area on Monday, sparking massive protests. The child was immidiately rushed to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment but he succumbed to his injuries late at night, said Gautam Budh Nagar Police.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 07:17 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU