JUST IN
NIA raids 2 locations, arrests ISIS operative in Voice of Hind module case
Latest news LIVE: Mumbai police gets bomb threat calls, security beefed up
HP CM Thakur should clarify why BJP is against old pension scheme: Gehlot
Bilkis Bano convict booked for outraging modesty of a woman: Gujarat to SC
Bomb threat calls received by Mumbai police; security tightened in city
World's oldest dock: Lothal set to get National Maritime Heritage Complex
Educational trusts for profit cannot claim income tax exemption: SC
India has role in shaping global human rights: UN secretary general
8.4 mn-kg of waste collected under Swachh Bharat 2022 drive: Anurag Thakur
Entities involved in trade would cease to be a charitable institution: SC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
HP CM Thakur should clarify why BJP is against old pension scheme: Gehlot
NIA raids 2 locations, arrests ISIS operative in Voice of Hind module case
Business Standard

Latest news LIVE: Mumbai police gets bomb threat calls, security beefed up

From coronavirus cases in India to the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis, catch all the latest developments from across the globe here

Topics
Today News | Mumbai police | Bomb Threat Calls

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Mumbai police Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Mumbai police on Wednesday received a 'suspicious' call from an unidentified caller informing that bombs are planted at several key places across Mumbai. Mumbai Police got vigilant after bomb threats at several places were received from the unidentified caller. The suspicious phone call was received on the helpline number 112, officials said. According to the police, a call was received by a caller claiming that three bombs have been planted in the city at Infinity Mall Andheri, PVR Mall Juhu, and Sahara Hotel Airport. The Mumbai police have beefed security in the targetted places. Attempts are underway to nab the unidentified caller.

Residents of a housing society in Noida's sector 100 took out a candle protest march on Wednesday night after a one-year-old child was mauled to death by a stray dog at an apartment building in Noida. The angry residents protested against the authority, for failing to provide shelters for stray dogs. A one-year-old child died after he was mauled to death by a stray dog in the Noida area on Monday, sparking massive protests. The child was immidiately rushed to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment but he succumbed to his injuries late at night, said Gautam Budh Nagar Police.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Today News

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 07:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU