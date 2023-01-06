JUST IN
Business Standard

Latest LIVE: Nitish's yatra to forge Oppn unity after Bihar budget session

Latest LIVE: Kumar had earlier said several times that he was working hard to unite the Opposition parties ahead of the 2024 elections

Topics
Nitish Kumar | BJP | Bharatiya Janata Party

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses a virtual rally at the JD-U office, in Patna..
The JD(U) leader ended his ties with the BJP-led NDA in August last year and formed an alliance government with the RJD and the Congress in Bihar.

Latest LIVE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hinted that his proposed country-wide tour for forging Opposition unity to take on the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls may take place after the budget session of the assembly next month. Kumar had earlier said several times that he was working hard to unite the Opposition parties ahead of the 2024 elections.

The exercise to carry out the decennial census has been further postponed -- at least till September 30, officials said. The housing listing phase of the census and the exercise to update the National Population Register (NPR) was scheduled to be carried out across the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020, but were postponed due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The Congress has thanked the Supreme Court for staying the directions of Uttarakhand High Court regarding the removal of encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in Haldwani. The move has brought relief to thousands of people facing the imminent threat of demolition of their houses in winter.

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 09:51 IST

