Latest LIVE: Nitish's yatra to forge Oppn unity after Bihar budget session

-
ALSO READ
How has India's share in the world population changed since 1950?
How has India's share in the world population changed since 1950?
India projected to surpass China's population in 2023, says UN report
Watch this count: India's share in world population peaking, to cross China
As 2024 LS polls approach, Oppn parties are chopping and changing strategy
-
Latest LIVE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hinted that his proposed country-wide tour for forging Opposition unity to take on the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls may take place after the budget session of the assembly next month. Kumar had earlier said several times that he was working hard to unite the Opposition parties ahead of the 2024 elections.
The exercise to carry out the decennial census has been further postponed -- at least till September 30, officials said. The housing listing phase of the census and the exercise to update the National Population Register (NPR) was scheduled to be carried out across the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020, but were postponed due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.
The Congress has thanked the Supreme Court for staying the directions of Uttarakhand High Court regarding the removal of encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in Haldwani. The move has brought relief to thousands of people facing the imminent threat of demolition of their houses in winter.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 09:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU