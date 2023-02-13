Latest news LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate Aero India 2023 event in Bengaluru

Refresh / Auto Refresh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show -- Aero India 2023 - in Bengaluru today. The five-day event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that Uttar Pradesh is steadily becoming a hub of sports in India as the state is building a strong foundation for athletes to bring medals to the country.
Turkish authorities are targeting contractors allegedly linked with buildings that collapsed in the powerful February 6 earthquakes as rescuers found more survivors in the rubble Sunday, including a pregnant woman and two children, in the disaster that killed over 33,000 people.
