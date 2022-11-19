LIVE news updates: Prime Minister will inaugurate the first greenfield airport in -- Donyi Polo Airport in Hollangi, Itanagar -- on Saturday. The Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total airport count in the northeast region to 16.

India played an essential role in negotiating the Bali Declaration of the just concluded G-20 Summit in Indonesia, the said on Friday and applauded Prime Minister for saying that today's era must not be of war. "India played an essential role in negotiating the summit's declaration. Prime Minister Modi made clear today's era must not be of war," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

An anonymous letter has threatened that bomb blasts would be carried out in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city if the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by made a scheduled night halt at Khalsa Stadium here on November 28. The letter, which referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, also threatened assassinations of and MP Congress chief Kamal Nath.

Indian-American Punit Renjen on Friday announced that he would retire as Global CEO on December 31 and would be replaced by Joe Ucuzoglu. As 6 since 2015, Renjen developed and executed a global strategy that resulted in revenue growing from $35 billion to more than $59 billion in just 7 years.