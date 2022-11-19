LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate first greenfield airport in Arunachal today

-
ALSO READ
IndiGo flight to Arunachal soon as Donyi Polo Airport gets operation ready
Veteran Film, TV actor Arun Bali passes away at 79 in Mumbai
Operation Polo: The five-day-long police action that integrated Hyderabad
How the Nizams 'stole' Hyderabad: Understanding origins of Asaf Jah dynasty
'Era not of war': G20 declaration uses Modi's words in call for diplomacy
-
LIVE news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh -- Donyi Polo Airport in Hollangi, Itanagar -- on Saturday. The Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total airport count in the northeast region to 16.
India played an essential role in negotiating the Bali Declaration of the just concluded G-20 Summit in Indonesia, the White House said on Friday and applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that today's era must not be of war. "India played an essential role in negotiating the summit's declaration. Prime Minister Modi made clear today's era must not be of war," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.
An anonymous letter has threatened that bomb blasts would be carried out in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city if the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi made a scheduled night halt at Khalsa Stadium here on November 28. The letter, which referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, also threatened assassinations of Rahul Gandhi and MP Congress chief Kamal Nath.
Indian-American Punit Renjen on Friday announced that he would retire as Deloitte Global CEO on December 31 and would be replaced by Joe Ucuzoglu. As 6 since 2015, Renjen developed and executed a global strategy that resulted in Deloitte revenue growing from $35 billion to more than $59 billion in just 7 years.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 08:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU