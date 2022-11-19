JUST IN
Women's Entrepreneurship Day: 5 women who are breaking the glass ceiling
Late payment rule doesn't apply to pvt unaided institutions in Delhi: HC
Issue of overcrowding in public transport a recipe for disaster: Court
If we take care of nature, it will take care of us: Sarbananda Sonowal
Odisha cabinet gives nod to port development, child welfare policies
FATF chief, ministers of Nigeria, Ethiopia hold bilateral meet Amit Shah
Old Pension Scheme approved by Punjab Cabinet, says CM Bhagwant Mann
James Webb Telescope spots Cosmic hourglass; unveils beginning of new star
Delhi High Court to hear pleas challenging Agnipath scheme on Dec 12
Mumbai's measles tally reaches 176; suspected deaths remain at 8
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Women's Entrepreneurship Day: 5 women who are breaking the glass ceiling
Business Standard

LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate first greenfield airport in Arunachal today

LIVE news updates: The Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport in Arunachal Pradesh

Topics
Narendra Modi | Arunachal Pradesh | White House

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The foundation stone for the airport was laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019.

LIVE news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh -- Donyi Polo Airport in Hollangi, Itanagar -- on Saturday. The Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total airport count in the northeast region to 16.

India played an essential role in negotiating the Bali Declaration of the just concluded G-20 Summit in Indonesia, the White House said on Friday and applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that today's era must not be of war. "India played an essential role in negotiating the summit's declaration. Prime Minister Modi made clear today's era must not be of war," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

An anonymous letter has threatened that bomb blasts would be carried out in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city if the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi made a scheduled night halt at Khalsa Stadium here on November 28. The letter, which referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, also threatened assassinations of Rahul Gandhi and MP Congress chief Kamal Nath.

Indian-American Punit Renjen on Friday announced that he would retire as Deloitte Global CEO on December 31 and would be replaced by Joe Ucuzoglu. As 6 since 2015, Renjen developed and executed a global strategy that resulted in Deloitte revenue growing from $35 billion to more than $59 billion in just 7 years.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 08:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU