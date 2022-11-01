Latest LIVE: PM Modi to visit Morbi today to take stock of situation
From Russia's warning to Ukraine about blocking ships with grain to PM Modi's visit to Morbi today, catch all the live updates from across the globe here
BS Web Team |
New Delhi
Last Updated at November 1, 2022 09:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI)
Gujarat bridge collapse: PM Modi to visit Morbi today to take stock of situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi in Gujarat today after the cable suspension bridge claimed the lives of at least 132 people, informed the state Chief Minister's office.
At least 132 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu River.
Jamshed J Irani, Steel Man of India passes away at 85
Jamshed J Irani, known as the steel man of India, died in Jamshedpur late Monday night, Tata Steel said. He was 85.
Irani was associated with Tata Steel for over four decades. He retired from the board of Tata Steel in June 2011, leaving behind a legacy of 43 years, which won him and the Company international acclaim in various fields.
Russia warns it will not allow ships with Ukraine grain without consent
Russia's UN ambassador on Monday accused Ukraine of using the Black Sea shipping corridor to get grain to world markets for military and sabotage purposes against its fleet, saying this is why it suspended implementation of the deal and warning that it will not allow the unimpeded passage of vessels without its consent which is currently taking place.
