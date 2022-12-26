Latest LIVE: Pope Francis appeals to call off senseless Ukraine war

JUST IN

Catch all the live updates from across the globe here

Pope Francis | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Gujarat

New Delhi 
Pope Francis
Pope Francis (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Pope Francis appeals to call off senseless Ukraine war, express solidarity

Pope Francis during his traditional Christmas message on Sunday appealed to put an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine and said that it is time to express solidarity and assist all those who are suffering.

Describing the war as "senseless", the head of the Roman Catholic Church urged to put an immediate end to the ongoing aggression that took uncountable lives. The Pope delivered his message from St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.

IB interrogating people who interacted with Rahul Gandhi: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday alleged that those who interacted with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra are being questioned by the Intelligence Bureau.

Denying any secrecy pertaining to the Yatra, the Congress leader also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that the two leaders are "nervous".

"IB is questioning many people who during #BharatJodoYatra had a conversation with @RahulGandhi. The detectives are asking all kinds of questions and want copies of the memorandum submitted to them. Nothing is secret about the yatra but clearly, Modi and Shah are nervous" Ramesh tweeted, roughly translated from Hindi.

Gujarat victory will have 'positive impact' on 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday noted that the BJP's massive victory in the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly polls will change the "entire political picture", while also confiding that it will have a "positive impact" on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Citing the historic win of the BJP in 2022 in which the party bagged the most number of seats breaking its own and state's best record, Shah said that the results were a testimony of Gujarat being a "stronghold" of the party.

The Home Minister's remarks came while addressing the felicitation program of newly-elected MLAs organized by Surat City and District BJP virtually on Sunday.

