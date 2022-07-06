Latest news live: Murmu to campaign in Assam for presidential elections

-
NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive here late Tuesday night to seek support for the July 18 polls and will meet MPs and legislators of the ruling BJP and its allies the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL). The NDA presidential candidate will arrive here as part of her campaign for the election. She will have a meeting with MPs and MLAs of the BJP and its allies at a city hotel here on Wednesday to seek votes, party sources here said. The BJP has nine Lok Sabha MPs and four parliamentarians in the Upper house while its allies the AGP and UPPL have one each in Rajya Sabha.
The campaigning for the first phase of urban body elections in Madhya Pradesh ended on Tuesday and the voting will be held across 133 municipal corporations in 49 districts of the state on July 6 (Wednesday), officials said. The voting will be held between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the State Election Commission (SEC), a total of 13,148 polling booths have been set up for the first phase of civic polls. The voting for the second and the last phase is scheduled to be held on July 13, and the counting would be done on July 17.
West Bengal's Covid-19 tally rose to 2,037,590 on Tuesday as 1,973 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Three fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 21,228, it said. The daily positivity rate shot up to 15.93 per cent as 12,385 samples were tested for Covid-19. The state had registered 1,132 cases on Monday and 1,822 infections on Sunday.
