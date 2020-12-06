JUST IN
Latest News LIVE updates: Protesting farmers stay put at Delhi's borders

top news of the day | Today News | Farmers protests

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

farmers protests
Farmers during Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi | PTI photo
Latest News LIVE updates: As their fifth round of talks with the government ended in a deadlock, thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws stayed put on the borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, blocking key routes leading to the national capital thatled to long traffic jams.

The government proposed another meeting on December 9 with the representatives of protesting farmers and requested them to send back the elderly, women and children to their homes from the protest sites. The agitating farmers had on Friday announced a 'Bharat bandh' on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands.

As farmers remained unyielding on their demand for scrapping the new farm laws, the police kept the Delhi-Haryana border at Singhu, Tikri, Jharoda Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli closed for traffic movement.
 
