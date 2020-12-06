- Released by Houthis in Yemen, 14 Indian seamen fly back home from Dubai
- Jailed Saradha boss writes to PM, CM, says many leaders took money from him
- Opposition parties in several states extend support to farmers' Bharat Bandh call
- Trade unions lend support to farmers' call for 'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8
- Punjab CM Amarinder Singh reciting BJP's script: SAD's Sukhbir Badal
- Won't accept reservation for Marathas in OBC quota: Social Justice Minister
- Farmers' protests: DMK, CPI stage demonstration seeking repeal of farm laws
- Farmer protests: Talks end in deadlock, govt proposes next meeting on Dec 9
- Farmer leaders threaten to walk out; govt convinces them to continue talks
- Former Punjab sportspersons to return awards in support of farmer protests
Latest News LIVE updates: Protesting farmers stay put at Delhi's borders
Farmers during Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi | PTI photo
Latest News LIVE updates: As their fifth round of talks with the government ended in a deadlock, thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws stayed put on the borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, blocking key routes leading to the national capital thatled to long traffic jams.
The government proposed another meeting on December 9 with the representatives of protesting farmers and requested them to send back the elderly, women and children to their homes from the protest sites. The agitating farmers had on Friday announced a 'Bharat bandh' on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands.
As farmers remained unyielding on their demand for scrapping the new farm laws, the police kept the Delhi-Haryana border at Singhu, Tikri, Jharoda Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli closed for traffic movement.Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
