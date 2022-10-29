JUST IN

Follow-up action after probe into IndiGo plane's engine fire incident: DGCA
India's defence ministry world's biggest employer, says Statista report
TB cases notified in India in 2021 18% higher than 2020: Health Ministry
80% digital healthcare investment rise in 5 yrs in India: Jitendra Singh
Top Headlines: CBIC seeks details on digital assets, govt to form GACs
Sisodia meets Delhi LG, seeks continuation of 'Dilli ki Yogshala' programme
Debate over Lakshmi-Ganesh on rupee: Can govt change look of banknotes?
India reports 2.14 mn new TB cases in 2021; 18% higher than previous year
Parliamentary panel raise apprehensions over draft telecom Bill provisions
Key conspirators of 26/11 terror attacks remain protected: Jaishankar
Live: 1 GST slab instead of 5 if Cong comes to power, says Rahul Gandhi

From national and international political developments to rising air pollution and farm fires, catch all the latest news from across the globe here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said if the party comes to power at the Centre, there would be a revisit of GST (goods and services tax). Addressing a gathering in Mahabubnagar District as part of his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' he alleged that the existing faulty GST regime and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's demonetisation in 2016 ruined small and medium businesses.

Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said it will take suitable follow-up action after conducting a detailed probe into an incident of an IndiGo plane's engine catching fire at the Delhi airport.

In the wake of Elon Musk buying Twitter Inc., a tide of slurs and racist memes swelled on the platform, sparking concern that the site is entering an era of hateful speech.

With every passing day, the Delhi-NCR region is seeing deteriorating air quality. It has made it difficult for people to breathe or stay out for long periods of time. On Saturday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 309 which falls under the "very poor" category as per ANI. 

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 09:43 IST