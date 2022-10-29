Live: 1 GST slab instead of 5 if Cong comes to power, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader on Friday said if the party comes to power at the Centre, there would be a revisit of (goods and services tax). Addressing a gathering in Mahabubnagar District as part of his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' he alleged that the existing faulty regime and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's demonetisation in 2016 ruined small and medium businesses.



Aviation regulator on Saturday said it will take suitable follow-up action after conducting a detailed probe into an incident of an IndiGo plane's engine catching fire at the Delhi airport.



In the wake of buying Inc., a tide of slurs and racist memes swelled on the platform, sparking concern that the site is entering an era of hateful speech.

With every passing day, the Delhi-NCR region is seeing deteriorating air quality. It has made it difficult for people to breathe or stay out for long periods of time. On Saturday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 309 which falls under the "very poor" category as per ANI.