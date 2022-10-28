Latest LIVE: Pak will bear consequences for atrocities in PoK, says Rajnath

Defence minister said Pakistan is committing atrocities against people in its occupied Kashmir and will have to bear its consequences. He also hinted at retrieving the PoK, Gilgit and Baltistan. This is just the beginning. The mission will complete only when Gilgit Baltistan and areas of PoK reunite with India. The defence minister was addressing an event organised on the occasion of the 76th ‘Shaurya Diwas’ (Infantry Day). Singh said that terrorism has no religion and that the only aim of terrorists is to 'target India'. Remembering the soldiers who took part in the military mission in 1947, he said that the day calls for paying 'tribute to their sacrifice and dedication'.Russian President called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'true patriot' and praised PM Modi's independent foreign policies and the vision of 'Make in India', as he spoke at the annual Valdai Discussion in Moscow. Putin also denied having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine but described the conflict there as part of alleged efforts by the West to secure its global domination, which he insisted are doomed to fail.United Kingdom's Prime Minister thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating him on assuming charge as United Kingdom prime minister. Sunak said that he is excited about what both nations can achieve in the coming years.As India continues to grapple with the rising with onset of winters, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining areas has raised concerns about the increasing incidednces of in Punjab and neighbouring states. On Thursday, the commission said that there has been a "significant" 9 per cent rise in farm fires in the state between September 15 and October 26 this year, in comparison to the corresponding period in 2021.