LIVE: Union Cabinet to meet today; political resolution discussion likely
TMS Ep349: India Inc yearly outlook, UPI, power stocks, trans-shipment hub
Union Cabinet to meet today; discussion on political resolution likely
China's GDP growth falls to 3% in 2022, second lowest growth in 50 years
India in advanced stage to deliver on global plan for TB vaccine: Mandaviya
Modi govt taking decisions for people's welfare, not praises: Amit Shah
4 Jet Airways aircraft attached over non-payment of gratuity to employees
Not right to say Delhi govt has no control over bureaucrats: Centre to SC
BJP shows receipts of Rs 1,917 crore; Congress Rs 541 crore in FY22
Retired director general of BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh appointed deputy NSA
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Cabinet meeting | Volodymyr Zelensky

New Delhi 
A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held in the national capital on Wednesday. The meeting has come two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday conducted its two-day National Executive meeting in Delhi which concluded on Tuesday with the extension of the party's national president JP Nadda till June 2024. According to the report, the attendees will also discussed a nine-point political resolution moved by Kiren Rijiju.

The US is putting every ounce of its energy to eliminate the long visa wait time in India, including sending a cadre of consular officers to India and opening up its other overseas embassies in as far away as Germany and Thailand for Indian visa applicants, a senior US visa officer has said. We're putting every ounce of our energy toward eliminating these (visa) wait times in India, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft told PTI in an interview. Normalisation of visa operations around the world right now is a top priority, she said.

Developed countries should walk the talk on transforming food systems by helping smallholder farmers in developing countries with cheaper access to irrigation, fertilisers and markets, said RK Singh, India's Minister for New and Renewable Energy, in a session on "Interplay of Food, Energy and Water" at the 53rd World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. India is providing millions of solar water pumps to farmers, and will soon produce enough green ammonia to stop imports of ammonia-based fertilisers, which form a big chunk of its import bills, the Minister said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he discussed defence issues with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the meeting in the format of a video conference. Zelensky said on Telegram on Tuesday that he talked about the situation on the frontline in Ukraine and the necessity of increasing defence support for Kiev during the conversation.

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 08:23 IST