BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister
Photo: Bloomberg
Rishi Sunak greenlights 3,000 UK visas for Indians hours after meeting PM Modi

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has given the go-ahead for 3,000 visas for young professionals from India to work in the UK each year.

The British government said India is the first visa-national country to benefit from such a scheme, highlighting the strength of the UK-India Migration and Mobility Partnership agreed last year.


CM Basavaraj Bommai emphasises cooperation with US in pharma sector
 
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai emphasized the importance of setting up a working group between US officials and the Karnataka government for increasing pharma-related R & D as well as drug production in the state.

He was interacting with a delegation led by Rahul Gupta, Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy at his Home Office Krishna. Rahul Gupta explained in detail the measures President Joe Biden's Office took to increase cooperation between India and the USA in Drug Policy Formulation and Drug production and in the field of Narcotic Drugs Control.

Donald Trump to contest for 2024 presidential polls, launch campaign
 
Former US president Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House on Tuesday, looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning.

Trump had hoped to use the GOP's expected gains in last week's elections as a springboard to vault himself to his party's nomination. Instead, he finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates after Republicans failed to take control of the Senate. While the party was on the cusp of retaking control of the House on Tuesday, it could end up with its narrowest majority in decades.

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:40 IST