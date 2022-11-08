JUST IN

Centre's policies broke backbone of small businesses, farmers: Rahul Gandhi
CM Stalin writes to Centre for release of 15 fishermen arrested by SL navy
Rise in crime since Nitish Kumar's alliance with RJD, says Sushil Modi
Fadnavis directs GST officials to work with cyber dept to curb frauds
Big shoes to fill after CJI U U Lalit, says Justice D Y Chandrachud
UP govt suggests CBI probe into admission irregularities to AYUSH colleges
EAM S Jaishankar arrives in Moscow for two-day visit, to meet Sergey Lavrov
'50% ceiling in reservation only for SC/ST, OBC': SC in EWS quota verdict
10% quota in education a ray of hope for backward upper caste: Bommai
As assembly polls loom in Karnataka, CM Bommai woos coastal voters
LIVE: Jaishankar arrives in Moscow for 2-days visit, to meet FM Lavrov

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Nitish Kumar | Bihar government | Sushil Modi

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attends the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ virtual meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo
Rise in crime since Nitish Kumar's alliance with RJD, says Sushil Modi

BJP's Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for the rising cases of crime in the state.

"The crime graph took a huge spike in Bihar ever since Nitish Kumar joined hands with the RJD and formed the government... RJD is a party where criminals were given shelter in the past. Leaders like Raj Ballabh Yadav of Nawada, former MLA of Bhojpur district Arun Yadav, former minister Kartikeya Singh and others are involved in various criminal cases," Modi said.

Fadnavis directs GST officials to work with cyber dept to curb frauds

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday asked state GST (Goods and Services Tax) department officials to work closely with the cyber security department of the home ministry to curb increasing cases of financial frauds and cyber crimes.

Fadnavis, who also holds home and finance portfolios, issued the instruction after holding a meeting with GST officials as well as those of the state finance department. The review meeting was regarding the current functioning of the GST department, its achievements, growth in collection and intelligence network, among other issues. 

EAM S Jaishankar arrives in Moscow for two-day visit, to meet Sergey Lavrov

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Moscow on Monday as a part of his two-day visit to Russia.

During the visit, Jaishankar will be holding talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in continuation of the regular high-level dialogue between the two sides.

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 08:24 IST