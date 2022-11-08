LIVE: Jaishankar arrives in Moscow for 2-days visit, to meet FM Lavrov

Rise in crime since Nitish Kumar's alliance with RJD, says Sushil Modi

BJP's Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led for the rising cases of crime in the state.

"The crime graph took a huge spike in Bihar ever since joined hands with the RJD and formed the government... RJD is a party where criminals were given shelter in the past. Leaders like Raj Ballabh Yadav of Nawada, former MLA of Bhojpur district Arun Yadav, former minister Kartikeya Singh and others are involved in various criminal cases," Modi said.

Fadnavis directs officials to work with cyber dept to curb frauds

Maharashtra deputy chief minister on Monday asked state (Goods and Services Tax) department officials to work closely with the cyber security department of the home ministry to curb increasing cases of financial frauds and cyber crimes.

Fadnavis, who also holds home and finance portfolios, issued the instruction after holding a meeting with officials as well as those of the state finance department. The review meeting was regarding the current functioning of the GST department, its achievements, growth in collection and intelligence network, among other issues.

EAM arrives in Moscow for two-day visit, to meet Sergey Lavrov

External Affairs Minister arrived in Moscow on Monday as a part of his two-day visit to Russia.

During the visit, Jaishankar will be holding talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in continuation of the regular high-level dialogue between the two sides.