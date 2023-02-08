LIVE: Death toll in Turkey, Syria nears 8,000-mark; rescue ops continue

-
The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes climbed to 5,894 in Turkey and 1,932 in Syria on Tuesday, while calls mounted to lift the US sanctions on Syria, state media reports say.
The Quad -- a plurilateral framework comprising India, Australia, Japan and the US -- has announced the launch of a public campaign to improve cyber security in these four nations.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking approval for draft recruitment rules of Group 'C' posts in the NDMC.
Senior BJP leader Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday demanded an apology to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after the party MP Mahua Moitra used an 'offensive' word on the floor of the House during the ongoing Budget Session in Parliament.
First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 08:41 IST
