JUST IN
Rise in Indian-American influence in US: Philanthropist M R Rangaswami
Top headlines: Two-wheeler EVs under fire, Vivad se Vishwas-II, and more
Venkaiah Naidu stresses importance of women in politics, decision-making
TMS Ep364: Adani group, Indian ports, defensive stocks, fault lines
India ranks first, contributes 24% of global milk production: Govt to LS
LiFE initiative by Modi can help address climate challenges: Fatih Birol
They mislead and lie just to get votes: MP CM Chouhan hits out at Congress
Odisha writes to Centre seeking release of pending food subsidy to state
Fire breaks out at firecracker godown in Gujarat's Amreli district
5G smartphone shipments in India surge by 74% in 2022: CyberMedia Research
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Rise in Indian-American influence in US: Philanthropist M R Rangaswami
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

LIVE: Death toll in Turkey, Syria nears 8,000-mark; rescue ops continue

Catch all the live updates from across the globe here

Topics
Turkey | Syria | Earthquake

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Earthquake, Turkey earthquake
Photo: ANI Twitter

The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes climbed to 5,894 in Turkey and 1,932 in Syria on Tuesday, while calls mounted to lift the US sanctions on Syria, state media reports say.

The Quad -- a plurilateral framework comprising India, Australia, Japan and the US -- has announced the launch of a public campaign to improve cyber security in these four nations.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking approval for draft recruitment rules of Group 'C' posts in the NDMC.

Senior BJP leader Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday demanded an apology to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after the party MP Mahua Moitra used an 'offensive' word on the floor of the House during the ongoing Budget Session in Parliament.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Turkey

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 08:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU